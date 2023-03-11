Marsai Martin Is Stunning In All Red For Pre Oscars Event

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin is simply stunning! The teenage actress was spotted on the scene for a pre-Oscars event earlier this week and she was all glammed up and fabulous in the trendy look.

For the annual event, the beauty donned an all red look to perfection. Styled by the starlet’s longtime stylist, Bryon Javar, Martin’s red look consisted of a red dress from Dolce and Gabbana and matching red shoes from Casadei. She paired the look with a matching red trench coat and red earrings to add to the monochromatic style.

The actress wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail that framed the sides of her face. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a bold red lip to make the look pop even more. The teenage beauty was spotted on her stylist’s Instagram page as she showed off the stunning red look from all angles.

“#TheRulesAreSimple with @marsaimartin for the @staymacro Oscar porty! #StyledByJavar inspiration was Robin Givens 90s realness! Look: @dolcegabbana Shoes: @casadeiofficial Jewelry: @dena_kemp Makeup: @joannasimkin Hair: @alexander_armand X @ninajhair Photographer: @tyrenredd” the caption read. Check it out below.

It looks like Marsai is already conquering the fashion world because whenever she links up with Bryon Javar, we know her style is going to be on point! Beauties, what do you think about Marsai’s latest look? Did she nail it? Don’t miss… Marsai Martin Serves Full Face And Confidence In Latest Social Media Pics Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere

Marsai Martin Is Stunning In All Red For Pre Oscars Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com