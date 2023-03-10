Halle Bailey Boldly Steps Out In A Spicy Red Mônot Gown

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Halle Bailey brought the heat to the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in this risqué Mônot gown.

It’s nothing for Halle Bailey to serve body and style simultaneously. The Little Mermaid actress is known for eating in these fashion streets, and her recent outing was no different. Bailey blessed the Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event in a revealing Mônot gown that we are positive made jaws drop. The dress featured cutouts that exposed the singer’s toned stomach, bikini line, and lower back. It covered her arms, shoulders, navel, and breasts. It also featured a floor-length skirt that clung to Bailey’s hips.

The artist accessorized her fire look with diamond earrings and rings. She wore her locs pulled back in a half up, half down ‘do with tendrils framing her face. Bailey posted a video of the look to her Instagram, thanking Vanity Fair for a “beautiful night.”

Her social media followers praised her dress with fire and heart-eye emojis. Even her sister, Chloe Bailey, had to comment on the sexy ensemble. “My gorgeous sister!!!!! hot gahdamn. man i wish i could’ve been there ,” wrote Chloe.

Are you feeling Halle’s look? Let us know below!

Halle Bailey Boldly Steps Out In A Spicy Red Mônot Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com