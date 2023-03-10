You Care: Kanye West Spotted With Wife Bianca Censori & Daughter On Family Outing

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Looks like Kanye West is trying to build a bond between his daughter, North West and his new wife Bianca Censori, a month and change after it was reported that he tied the knot with the woman that Kim Kardashian allegedly can’t stand.

According to TMZ, the former billionaire was spotted at Universal Studios Hollywood Thursday (March 9) with his wife and daughter in tow. The outing comes a week after the internet had opinions about North West “turning up” with Ice Spice on TikTok and pondering whether Kanye was right about how things would go if Kim was left alone to raise his children on the age of social media.

Whether or not that played a role in Ye spending some quality time with his daughter and wife is anyone’s guess. But at least he’s maintaining a presence in his daughter’s life regardless of circumstances.

From TMZ:

Kanye bringing Bianca around his oldest kid is a sign their relationship is growing … remember, when Kim was dating Pete Davidson he was spending time with North as well.

Of course, neither Kanye, Bianca or North are smiling in these pics … guess Bianca is no Ice Spice.

The family theme park outing with North capped off a busy day for Kanye and Bianca … as we told you, they went shopping earlier in the day on Melrose Place with a famous fashion designer.Y’all know Kanye dropped a grip on that shopping spree even though he’s only a millionaire in 2023. Poor guy! (Sarcasm.)Whether or not North and Bianca strike up a true bond remains to be seen. But at least it seems like everyone here is trying to get that extended family vibe going. Can’t be mad at that.

