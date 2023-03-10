Mexican Cartel Claims They Gave Government The Men Responsible For Deadly Kidnapping

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

The backstory behind the recent kidnapping in Mexico continues to get stranger by the day. Officials have received a letter stating the cartel has turned over the men responsible for the crime.

As per the Associated Press local officials of the city of Matamoros, Mexico received a letter that is said to be sent by the Scorpions faction of the Gulf cartel. In the message, the criminal organization shows they do have a heart and offer their remorse to locals over the fact that an innocent bystander was killed in the operation. Additionally, the individuals who penned it say they handed over the gunmen.

“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible in the events, who at all times acted under their own decision-making and lack of discipline,” the letter read. Additionally, the not-for-profit news agency implies the note also included photos of the five men who orchestrated the brazen kidnapping of four Americans last week.

Since the incident, the United States has deployed the National Guard to patrol the border. Mexican security analyst David Saucedo says the extra presence has made it difficult for criminal organizations to run shop.

“It is very difficult right now for them to continue working in terms of street-level drug sales and transferring drugs to the United States; they are the first ones interested in closing this chapter as soon as possible,” Saucedo said. The two survivors from the kidnapping are currently recuperating at Texas based medical facilities.

The post Mexican Cartel Claims They Gave Government The Men Responsible For Deadly Kidnapping appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

