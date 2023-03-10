Steph Curry’s Favorite Album May Not Be What You Think

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Steph Curry is clearly one of basketball’s greatest-ever players. He’s also a huge fan of hip-hop.

The greatest shooter in the history of the sport revealed the other day what his favorite album of all time was, and it may not be what you think!

While doing an interview on Mistah F.A.B’s The Unc And Fab Show, Curry was asked to single out his all-time favorite album. While he was offered to announce any album – even outside of hip-hop – Curry kept it in the culture by revealing that he was a huge Lupe Fiasco fan, and that his The Cool album is his favorite piece of work to date.

You can check out the clip below!

“It’s Lupe Fiasco The Cool,” Curry said. “A huge Lupe fan. I think that album, I don’t know how many Top 10 lists that album would come up on, but that for me, the time and place too. And he’s an amazing artist.”

While Curry and the Warriors are having a horrendous season while on the road, their overall record is still good enough for another playoff run, and Warriors fans everywhere are hoping they can get back to the NBA Finals.

Are you surprised by Steph’s music preference? Would you put Lupe’s The Cool up there with your all-time faves?

Steph Curry’s Favorite Album May Not Be What You Think was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com