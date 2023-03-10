8-Part Series ‘Excellence: 8 Fights’ About Muhammad Ali’s Life In Development At Peacock

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to the original GOAT, new documentaries are always welcome. Muhammad Ali has long been the subject of stories about his life, but new work is in development to intricately break down his most legendary fights.

Dubbed Excellence: 8 Fights, the scripted series will focus on eight critical times in Ali’s life and how he overcame them to become an iconic figure in sports and civil rights, reveals Deadline.

According to the show’s description, it will “chronicle eight distinct and defining moments in the iconic life of Muhammad Ali. Each episode will be framed by one fight from Ali’s life, but the essence of the episode, what it’s really about, is the internal fight – the drama outside the ring – where we will explore the struggle going on in the heart and mind of one of the most consequential and controversial figures of the 20th century.”

The content will stream on Peacock with actor Regé-Jean Page in tow, with Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment behind the project and BlackKklansman‘s Kevin Willmott, handling writing duties.

The project is based on the 2017 biography Ali: A Life by Jonathan Eig, which is widely lauded has one of the best sports books of all time. The folks at Revelations Entertainment agree as they acquired the rights to the book in 2017 with plans to adapt it into a series.

The announcement of the forthcoming series comes on the 52nd anniversary of Ali’s first fight with Joe Frazier.

A release date has yet to be mentioned for the eight-part documentary.

8-Part Series ‘Excellence: 8 Fights’ About Muhammad Ali’s Life In Development At Peacock was originally published on cassiuslife.com