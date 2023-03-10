Karrueche Tran Debuts A Short Pixie Cut At The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Karrueche Tran debuted a new hairstyle during the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on March 9.

The 34-year-old model and actress rocked a short pixie cut to the coveted ceremony, showing off her high cheekbones and gorgeous face. Donning a white Khaite off-the-shoulder blouse, a gold belt, and high-waisted matching trousers, the Claws star shined as she posed for pics throughout the event. Tran paired the look with gold statement earrings and a few sparkly bangles.

Celebrity makeup artist Stephen Moleski shared a few highlights of the celeb getting glammed up before she arrived to participate in the ceremony.

Hollywood’s biggest stars descended upon Beverly Hills for the Black Women in Hollywood Awards

On Thursday, stars like Tran, actress Storm Reid, and Teyana Taylor gathered in Beverly Hills to celebrate ESSENCE’s annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

The prominent ceremony honors the contributions of Black female innovators, entertainers, and changemakers across film and television.

This year, the 16th annual ceremony highlighted several women who have made an impact with their iconic work, including Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Freeform and Onyx Collective Exec Tara Duncan, and actresses Danielle Deadwyler and Dominique Thorne. Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Yara Shahidi, Chinonye Chukwu, and Ryan Coogler were some celebs who presented awards.

According to ESSENCE, attendees wined and dined throughout the lavish event and enjoyed a few exciting performances.

Tran certainly made her presence known with her stylish cut. This isn’t the first time the Games People Play star has dared to switch up her silky tresses. Last year, Tran stepped out for a night of fun with friends wearing cute Bantu knots.

In December, the actress turned heads in a stunning updo with bangs at her annual holiday party. Tran complimented the look with a gorgeous sheer black gown.

This new look did not miss!

What do you think about her short hairdo? Tell us in the comment section.

Karrueche Tran Debuts A Short Pixie Cut At The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com