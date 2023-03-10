Naturi Naughton And Her Adorable Baby Bump Style In Custom Jayda E. Couture

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Naturi Naughton is fashionably working her baby bump! The multi-hyphenated star shined in a custom Jayda E. couture set at the Essence 16TH Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.

Naturi Naughton and her baby bump are stylishly on the move. The Power actress recently graced the red carpet at the Essence 16TH Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon in a custom shimmery Jayda E. set that accented her flawless round tummy fabulously. The purple garb featured a low-cut, long-sleeve crop top and a matching wrap skirt accentuated with a sexy split. The star paired her look with silver Ruthie Davis strappy heels and dazzling jewels by Genevive Jewelry x Sterling Forever.

In an interview on the red carpet at the luncheon, Naughton touched on how significant this event is to our culture and Black women. “It’s so important to be celebrated by our own, for our own, amongst our own. It’s just a wonderful occasion to be a Black woman,” beamed the Notorious star.

Naturi teaches her daughter to celebrate being Black

If Naughton does nothing else, she celebrates who she is and encourages her daughter to do the same. In her recent cover story with Hello Beautiful, the artist talks about how she consciously works to instill confidence in her daughter as a Black girl. “I let her know that she’s her own princess, and she doesn’t have to look like anything else that’s out there,” she said. “It is challenging at times, I’m not going to lie, because there’s so much commercialism that celebrates other races and not necessarily African-American culture. So, we have to do the work on our own. We have to do the work on our own, and let me tell you, it is work, especially with girls”

DON’T MISS…

Naturi Naughton-Lewis: Making Power Moves

The Best Looks From Naturi Naughton’s Busy Press Run

Naturi Naughton-Lewis Slays In Paco Rabanne & Sarah Sokol Millinery

Naturi Naughton And Her Adorable Baby Bump Style In Custom Jayda E. Couture was originally published on hellobeautiful.com