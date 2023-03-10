Drake’s Nike NOCTA Launches “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” Collection

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Drake is taking the world to the tropics. The 6 God’s Nike label NOCTA is launching a “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” collection.

As per High Snobiety Champagne Papi is bringing sand and sun to his newest athleisure offerings. Earlier this year the label teased some branded scuba slides but left consumers to do a lot of guess work on when these feet pieces would release. Well it seems the drop has been finally green lighted. On Wednesday, March 8 the brand’s social media channels unveiled some visuals captured on the island.

The “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” capsule is all about “Good Times and Tan Lines” and features several vacation ready to wear pieces. Included are the aforementioned scuba slides, shorts, a t-shirt, a dad hat, a bucket hat and a baby blue soccer style jersey. “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” is available now at these souvenir shops on the island below:

If you don’t have flights booked you can wait until March 17 when it will be available on the NOCTA website here.

The post Drake's Nike NOCTA Launches "Turks & Caicos Spring Break" Collection appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Drake’s Nike NOCTA Launches “Turks & Caicos Spring Break” Collection was originally published on hiphopwired.com