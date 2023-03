Shawn Kemp Released From Jail, Lawyer Says Shooting Was Self-Defense

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Shawn Kemp made headlines this week after he was arrested in connection to what was widely reported as a drive-by shooting, prompting many to scratch their heads. According to the retired NBA great’s legal team, Kemp fired his weapon in self-defense and new details are currently emerging.

Shawn Kemp, 53, was arrested near the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Wash. on Wednesday (March 8) after reports went wide that two vehicles exchanged gunfire. Details were scant at the time but now more information has come out regarding the shooting incident.

The Associated Press writes that Kemp was released from jail Thursday afternoon without facing charges and the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office says it won’t be bringing any forward.

“We’re grateful they didn’t rush to judgment,” said Seattle criminal defense lawyer Tim Leary, who is representing Kemp, according to the outlet.

W. Scott Boatman, in a separate written statement, added that Kemp’s car was broken into on Tuesday of this week, and among the items stolen was an iPhone that Kemp tracked by location to a car parked near the Tacoma Mall. Kemp approached the car and was met with gunshots then returned fire.

“There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp’s actions were reasonable and legally justified,” Boatman wrote in his note to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski. “Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter. Mr. Kemp has retained criminal attorneys Aaron Kiviat and Tim Leary to represent him and ensure that he is exonerated of all charges.”

Curiously enough, many online are pointing out how the moment became jokes and meme fodder on social media but Kemp has more than enough support as many saw a rush to judgment after news of the arrest went wide.

Shawn Kemp has yet to make any public statements about the incident.

—

Photo: Leon Bennett / Getty

The post Shawn Kemp Released From Jail, Lawyer Says Shooting Was Self-Defense appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Shawn Kemp Released From Jail, Lawyer Says Shooting Was Self-Defense was originally published on hiphopwired.com