Jonathan Majors Opens Up About Playing Dennis Rodman In ’48 Hours In Vegas’

Jonathan Majors is ready to flex his acting chops in the highly anticipated Dennis “The Worm” Rodman biopic, 48 Hours in Vegas. Coming off the successes of Quantumania and the record-breaking Creed III, the 33-year-old performer looks forward to the challenge of bringing one of sports’ most oddball characters to the big screen.

“Hopefully I get to sit down with [Dennis] and chat with him when we get closer [to filming],” Majors revealed in an interview with AP Entertainment. “Trying to get the script right, all these things, you know, all these industry things. But I never really put a ceiling on myself. But this is definitely a role where I’m definitely going to make sure I’m pushing that ceiling out, you know, because he demands that.”

“[Dennis] is such a full individual so he’s going to demand a lot,” Majors added. “And I’ve got to figure out how to get that. So I’m interested, I’m excited about it.”

Rodman’s tenacity during his 14 NBA seasons earned him seven rebounding titles and five championships, three of which came with the Chicago Bulls’ second iconic three-peat. The Worm’s hunger for winning on the court even gained him the respect of Bulls’ captain Michael Jordan.

However, Rodman’s off-court antics were entirely another matter. A quarter century ago, one particular bender took him to Sin City as the Bulls were trying to successfully cap off their second three-peat run. And Rodman’s partying ways eventually got under Jordan’s skin, something the NBA GOAT talked about in the docuseries The Last Dance.

“There’s only one Dennis Rodman,” said Nathan Kahane, president of Lionsgate’s Motion Picture Group, in a statement when 48 Hours in Vegas was announced two years ago. “In 1998, there was nobody on Earth who’d be more fun – or maybe more dangerous – to party with. And yet, that’s not even half of who he is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable ride with the myth, the legend, and also the man that Dennis is, behind everything you think you know.”

