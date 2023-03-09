Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat will welcome her first child with her wife Jesseca Dupart any day now. On March 8, the 48-year-old star took to Instagram to update fans on her adorable bun in the oven.

Related: Da Brat Reveals She’s Having A Baby!

Dressed down in a sparkly t-shirt and a grey and white windbreaker, the former So So Def rapper showed off her burgeoning belly bump to her 3.6 million followers.

“Yo, I’m at work and I came in the bathroom and I wore this shirt because this shirt is like a medium. And I usually wear big clothes. And I’m like yo, look at this!” the femcee said as she turned her big belly bump to the side for fans to see.

“Ya’ll see that? Oh my God!” Da Brat gushed in amazement. “We’re having a baby.”

The “Give It 2 You” hitmaker then began dancing, holding her massive belly as she swayed her hips.

“Make sure that baby got some dance moves,” she joked. “Y’all have a blessed day.”

In the caption, the “Funkdafied” artist wrote, “This journey gets more exciting by the day.”

Da Brat revealed her baby bump back in February

In February, Da Brat and Dupart announced their forthcoming bundle of joy with an exclusive maternity shoot and interviewed with PEOPLE.

The couple revealed that their motherhood journey started around Feb. 2, when they married last year. Dupart, who owns the buzzing Kaleidoscope Hair brand, was in the middle of launching a new line inspired by her famous wifey.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ ” she explained. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!’”

Dupart already has three children from a previous relationship, but this will be Da Brat’s first child. The rapper confessed that she had never thought about having children in the past.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” Da Brat told the outlet. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

Motherhood looks amazing on Da Brat, and we can’t wait to see her step into this next chapter of her life.

9 photos

Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com