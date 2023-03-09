Janelle Monae Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Janelle Monae radiates retro queen vibes on the cover of Ebony Magazine‘s March Issue.

Janelle Monae is enchanting, and we can’t get enough of the talented star. They owned the March cover of Ebony Magazine, sitting in their glory while rocking a SIEDRÉS red net dress that accentuated their flawless body. This spicy look was paired with Paris Texas shoes and Bottega Veneta earrings. They wore their hair in waist-length braids that went perfectly with their stylish aura.

Monae didn’t stop with the fierce fashions on the cover. Inside the issue, they gave us vintage chic in a black Anna Quan top, fuchsia We Love Colors tights, and Flor de Maria baby blue heels.

The “Harriet” actress also flexed in a lime green Bronx & Banco dress that emanated spring vibes. The bright-colored frock featured curvy lines and cutouts.

In the article, Monae discusses their return to music, their freedom, and allowing themselves to be more delicate. “Whether I’m in a suit, whether I’m in a dress, or whether I’m naked, it’s always about my decision. I’m giving myself permission to be a little more soft and to explore different sides of my energy,” stated Monae.

To read the entire interview, click here.

Janelle Monae Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com