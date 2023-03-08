Halle Bailey Reveals Her Adorable ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll : ‘This Means So Much To Me!’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Halle Bailey will finally make her long-awaited debut as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid in May. To celebrate the joyous occasion, Disney will release a stunning doll to honor Bailey’s iconic role in the beloved children’s film.

On March 6, the actress and singer took to Instagram to reveal the adorable figurine to her 4.1 million followers.

“I have something really exciting to reveal to you all. I am gonna cry,” the 27-year-old star said in a video post as she gushed over the Barbie-like figurine.

“This is the new Little Mermaid doll! I am literally choking up because this means so much to me. And to have one that looks like me, that’s my favorite Disney character, is very surreal. And look, she even has my mole!” the singer continued.

“See? And the hair, and the tail… I’m just stunned, so I don’t quite know what to do with it, but I’m gonna steal this and take it home.”

In the caption, the star, who is one half of the sister singing duo Chlöe X Halle, went into detail about how moved she was by the special moment.

“Omg…the little girl in me is pinching herself right now. I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!!” Halle wrote. “I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character…brb gonna go cry now.”

Fans react to Halle Bailey’s adorable Little Mermaid doll

Fans in the comment section showered the star with congratulatory messages and frantically inquired about where they could purchase the precious item.

“When does it go on sale? The little girl in me is screaming with excitement,” wrote one fan, while another user chimed in:

“OMG sooo sweet. I want one for my daughter.”

Halle’s big sister Chlöe even hopped in the comments, writing:

“I’M BUYING 100 OF THEM!!!”

The Little Mermaid will officially hit theaters on May 26. Last month, Disney released a new teaser that gave fans a quick glimpse of Melissa McCarthy’s role as Ursula in the animated flick. Prince Eric, played by Jonah Hauer-King , also made an appearance.

Check out the teaser below.

Will you be heading to theaters to see Halle Bailey shine in the upcoming film?

Halle Bailey Reveals Her Adorable ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll : ‘This Means So Much To Me!’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com