August Alsina Denies Rumors That He Watched Chris Rock Special

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

August Alsina found himself mentioned in the news once again after Chris Rock took to the stage over the weekend in a new Netflix standup comedy special. During Rock’s set, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith were in the comedian’s crosshairs and while sources said Alsina found the jokes “funny,” the singer denied the rumors and hasn’t seen the special.

August Alsina, 30, and Pinkett Smith, 51, were previously engaged in what was framed as an “entanglement” and exposed the world to the inner workings of the relationship between Smith and his wife in grand detail. While rumors of their union have persisted for years, the revelation went far past anyone’s expectations.

Rock’s recent special, Selective Outrage, didn’t primarily focus on his issues with Smith or Pinkett Smith directly but it was the elephant in the room during the entire special. According to sources speaking to the New York Post, Alsina had a nice chuckle at the expense of the Smiths.

From the New York Post:

“August watched the Netflix special and he laughed,” a source told The Post. “He thought it was not only funny but truthful. That was the best part for him.”

However, a rep for August Alsina told Entertainment Tonight that the rumors their client watched the Rock special were false.

“Mr. Alsina has not seen Chris Rock’s special at all, as he’s been busy on tour,” the rep continued.

—

Photo: Joseph Okpako / Getty

The post August Alsina Denies Rumors That He Watched Chris Rock Special appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

August Alsina Denies Rumors That He Watched Chris Rock Special was originally published on hiphopwired.com