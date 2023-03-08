Big Bag Metro.
Metro Boomin, the super producer in the hip-hop world, has reportedly sold a portion of his catalog publishing rights for $70 million.
According to reports from TMZ, Shamrock Capital closed the deal on Tuesday. In the deal, they secured some well-known hits including “Bad and Boujee” by the Migos and “Congratulations” by Quavo and Post Malone along with others.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Most recently, Dr. Dre also sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock for $200 million.
The sale comes on the heels of the success on his latest album “HEROES & VILLAINS” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE..
Justin Bieber Sells His Music Catalog For $200M
Musicians That Made Millions Off Selling Their Music Catalog
Future Sells Portion Of Publishing Catalog To Influence Media Partners
The post Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M appeared first on 92 Q.
Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M was originally published on 92q.com
-
Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To Mom For Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign, Twitter Still Unbelievably Thirsty
-
Rickey Smiley Gives 'The Today Show' His First Interview Since Losing Son Brandon
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She’s Pregnant
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
Boston Celtic Jaylen Brown Reportedly Dating Model Bernice Burgos, Twitter Outraged With Age Difference
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Skip Bayless Says Ja Morant May Be a Crip Gang Member