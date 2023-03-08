HomeArts & Entertainment

Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M

  
TJ FV 2023 Banner
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Knock At The Cabin Los Angeles Screening

Source: Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty

Big Bag Metro.

Metro Boomin, the super producer in the hip-hop world, has reportedly sold a portion of his catalog publishing rights for $70 million.

According to reports from TMZ, Shamrock Capital closed the deal on Tuesday. In the deal, they secured some well-known hits including “Bad and Boujee” by the Migos and “Congratulations” by Quavo and Post Malone along with others.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Most recently, Dr. Dre also sold a portion of his catalog to Shamrock for $200 million.

The sale comes on the heels of the success on his latest album “HEROES & VILLAINS” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE..

Justin Bieber Sells His Music Catalog For $200M

Musicians That Made Millions Off Selling Their Music Catalog

Future Sells Portion Of Publishing Catalog To Influence Media Partners

The post Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M appeared first on 92 Q.

Metro Boomin Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $70M  was originally published on 92q.com

More from The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Close