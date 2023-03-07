Kim Fields Explains Her ‘Living Single’ Character’s Signature Wigs: ‘I Was Almost Wearing Them Like Hats’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

If you’ve ever wondered why Kim Fields‘ character Regine on the legendary series Living Single always wore wigs, the actress has an explanation. In a recent interview with ‘Coco Butter,’ Fields broke down her “Hair Story” and opened up about the incredible and iconic hairstyles she’s worn throughout her lengthy career. In the video, the starlet took us down memory lane by breaking down all of her hair stories from shows like Good Times, Facts of Life and of course, Living Single.

When it came time to discuss her character Regine’s signature wig style, Fields explained that the reason behind Regine’s wig hairstyles was actually quite simple: the beauty did not want to get her hair done on set weekly!

“Here’s the big backstory about the Genesis of the whole idea of Regine wearing wigs; Kim Fields didn’t want to get her hair done every week,” she explained in her recent interview with the online outlet.

Laughing, the 59 year old then continued, “I had learned after 9 years in doing my hair every week in, week out on ‘Facts Of Life,’ I ain’t feel like doin all that. So I wore this wig to the producers’ session – we just thought ‘well this could be kind of fun actually.’”

She then added, “Sometimes I wouldn’t even pin the [wig] on…I was almost wearing them like hats!”

Check out the interview below.

Look like Regine was quite the hair pioneer before we even knew it! Beauties, which iconic hairstyle of Kim Fields is your favorite?

Kim Fields Explains Her ‘Living Single’ Character’s Signature Wigs: ‘I Was Almost Wearing Them Like Hats’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com