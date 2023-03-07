UK Rapper Jeshi Gave Away Free Pairs Of Unreleased Nike Air Max Pulse In London

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

One definite way to win over fans and make some new ones in 2023 is to bless them with a free pair of sneakers. And if those kicks happen to be Nikes, even better (sorry, adidas, Reebok and Puma).

London rapper Jeshi seems to know this is a true yet not often-tried method. And with the help of Nike, the UK-based artist was able to run through the streets of London and give unsuspecting countrymen brand-new pairs of the Nike Air Max Pulse. We lowkey hating right now. Hypebeast is reporting that over the weekend the “Chrome Benzo” rapper took over a Soho shop in London and actually gave away pairs of the unreleased Nike silhouette that’s sure to be a hit once it becomes publicly available.

From Hypebeast:

Presenting the all-new Air Max Pulse, the sneaker arrives in a clean white and red colour scheme. As a whole, the shoe is the natural successor to the Air Max 270 — a style that saw its most popular era arrive in 2018. Designed with a breathable mesh upper, the sneaker is also complemented with leather overlays that wrap around the lateral sides and toe box.

Additionally, the Pulse features a slew of Swoosh placements, while a new Air Max branding motif hits the rear heel counter. Rounding things off, the forefoot includes a textile-wrapped, Air-assisted, point-loaded midsole that sits alongside a sturdy rubber outsole.

No, they’re not Retro Jordans or Travis Scott collaborations, but these Air Max Pulse’s go hard and seem hella comfortable.

Getting a fresh pair of Nikes for free is a dub any day of the week. So props to Jeshi and Nike for making random people’s days better last weekend.

The Nike Air Max Pulse is set to drop on Air Max Day March 26. Will you be looking to cop a pair, or will you wait for Jeshi to fly to the states and give them away here? (Not gonna happen.) Let us know in the comments section below.

