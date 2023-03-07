Jharrel Jerome To Play Gentle Giant In Boots Riley’s ‘I’m A Virgo’

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jharrel Jerome returns to the streaming screen this fall in a new series, I’m A Virgo, from director and creator, Boots Riley. Jerome is set to play a 13-foot man in Oakland, Calif. and a new trailer reveals what viewers can expect this summer.

Jharrel Jerome, 25, will play Cootie, who was large from the time he was a baby en route to shooting up to 13 feet. According to a report from TV Line, I’m A Virgo will be coming to Amazon Prime this summer and is billed as a “darkly comedic and fantastical coming-of-age joyride.”

From TV Line:

“Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, Cootie escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world,” reads the synopsis. “He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real life superhero named The Hero (played by Justified‘s Walton Goggins).

Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo, Brett Gray, and Kara Young are also part of the cast. Riley, who also directed the acclaimed film, Sorry To Bother You, directed all seven episodes of I’m A Virgo. Some might remember James in his role as Kory Wise in the stirring drama When They See Us.

Jharrel Jerome is also one of the executive producers for the upcoming series.

Check out the trailer for I’m A Virgo below.

Photo: Amazon Prime / Youtube

