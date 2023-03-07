Jason Sudeikis Talks ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3, Potential Spinoffs & More

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Jason Sudeikis, one of the minds behind the feel-good dramedy Ted Lasso, is approaching season three of the lauded series which appears to be the last. In a new interview, Sudeikis shares his appreciation for fans supporting the award-winning show and the possibility of spinoff series.

Jason Sudeikis, 47, sat down with Deadline to discuss Ted Lasso‘s upcoming third act and it appears that all of the things fans have come to love about the show will neatly get wrapped up by the final curtain.

From Deadline:

“I mean, there’s always Cameo, right?” Sudeikis tells Deadline how he could return as Ted one day, via the website that lets you request personalized videos from your favorite actors. “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell. The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being Season 3—it’s flattering.

Sudeikis goes on to say that if they feel there is more story to tell in the world of Ted Lasso, they’ll go back to the drawing board with his partners Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly.

The third season of Ted Lasso airs will begin on March 15 on Apple TV+.

The post Jason Sudeikis Talks 'Ted Lasso' Season 3, Potential Spinoffs & More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

