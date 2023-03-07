Black Men and Prostate Cancer: What You Need to Know

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Jay Dixon sits down with Dr. Lee from Penn Medicine about prostate cancer, its trends, and what we can do as black men to avoid falling victim to such disease. One of the best ways to manage the disease is to find out if it exist in your body. If it does, not to worry. Prostate cancer is one of the least detrimental cancerous diseases.”Prostate cancer is one of the most curable cancers we have around” Dr. Lee explains. “But the trick is to get an early diagnoses — and know your risk”.

Dr. Lee then went onto explain that although cancer can come for anybody, he acknowledges that its numbers are greater in the African-American community. “We know that prostate cancer strikes a little bit harder among black (community) — especially Afro-Caribbean communities, so our brothers from Jamaica, from Trinidad, etc. We do want to make sure we pay close attention to those (people)”

Health experts now recommend screening for prostate cancer earlier in manhood than recommended in previous years. Dr. Lee said the recommended testing age for African-American males is 45 years old. A commonality among men is that no man enjoys the rectal exam. Medical experts have discovered to be able to produce similar results via a blood test. Although it is not 100% accurate, it is one of the more accurate test that is used as a first step in the discovery process. Dr. Lee tells Jay that a rectal exam is not absolutely necessary for males to go through with a prostate cancer screening. “Nobody likes having those types of exams — it is not one hundred percent necessary” Dr. Lee explained. “Please don’t let the fear of that exam persuade you from coming in for a screening.”

WATCH FULL VIDEO:

Black Men and Prostate Cancer: What You Need to Know was originally published on classixphilly.com