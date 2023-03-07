Nike is Sticking By Ja Morant Following Gun Controversy

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Amid the growing controversy surrounding Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant, it looks like shoe company Nike is sticking beside him.

As posted by The Atlantic’s Shams Charania on Twitter Saturday (March 4), Nike issued a brief statement: “We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs. We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

Nike signed Morant shortly before he was selected by the Grizzlies as their #2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. His signature shoe, the Ja 1, was released back in February.

As previously reported, the All-Star point guard was suspended “for at least two games” by the Grizzlies’ organization after he was shown with a firearm on his now-deleted Instagram account last week.

Morant did issue a statement shortly after. “I take full responsibility for my actions last night,” Ja wrote. “I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

In addition, Morant is also being investigated for allegedly pulling a gun on a 17-year-old during a pickup game in July 2022. As reported by VIBE, Morant is facing a lawsuit in that case, but he maintains that he acted in self-defense.

