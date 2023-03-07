Zaya Wade Owned The Runway During Her Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Zaya Wade made her runway debut during the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, and she is a natural!

Zaya Wade is living her life unapologetically, and we are here for it. The daughter of Dwayne and Gabrielle Union-Wade has taken her talents to the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, and she is doing her thang! She recently walked during the Miu Miu show, rocking an earth-tone, oversized textured coat and dress set. Wade’s outfit was accessorized with a brown leather bag and strappy sandals. The model wore her hair in long braids pulled back into a low ponytail.

Celebrity Stylist, Thomas Christos, posted Wade’s moment to his Instagram page with a proud, heartfelt caption. “Tears in my eyes as i watched @zayawade make her debut at @miumiu today. thank you @dwyanewade for your endless trust in my vision. and thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself,” wrote Christos. Dwayne Wade commented on the post thanking the image consultant for putting his daughter first. “You make it easy. Thank you for centering her wants and needs always.”

We love this for Wade and can’t wait to see how she continues blossoming as a fierce teenage girl living life on her terms! Go Zaya!

Zaya Wade Owned The Runway During Her Debut At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com