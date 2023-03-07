Tyga And Avril Lavigne Debut Their Relationship With A Kiss At Paris Fashion Week Party

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Fashion week is full of surprises, but we didn’t see this couple coming. Rapper Tyga is dating Sk8er Boi rockstar, Avril Lavigne. The unlikely couple seemingly solidified their romance with a kiss in front of the paparazzi at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party during Paris Fashion Week.

In another shot, Tyga can be seen leading Avril through the crown and tending to her hair as they proudly displayed their love. Avril kept is true to her rockstar lifestyle wearing just a Vetements hoodie (no pants is a trend this season) with patent leather boots. Tyga kept it effortless in dark sunglasses and a chic streetwear look.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the duo was spotted on the scene together. Earlier that week Tyga and Avril looked real cozy in the front row at the Ottolinger show. They also attended a Leonardo DiCaprio party last year, PageSix reports.

It was only a month ago, Avril spit from her fiancé Mod Sun. Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner and fathered a child with Blac Chyna, who then went on to have a child with Kylie’s brother Rob Kardashian. Kylie went on to have two children with rapper and superproducer Travis Scott.

Tyga And Avril Lavigne Debut Their Relationship With A Kiss At Paris Fashion Week Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com