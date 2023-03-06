Chaka Khan Apologizes For Comments on “Greatest Singers” List

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Legendary singer Chaka Khan has apologized for her comments on a recent podcast, blasting Rolling Stone’s list of the “200 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

If you missed it, the “Queen of Funk” recently appeared on the Los Angeles Times’ The Originals podcast. In short, she didn’t take too kindly her placement on the list (a blasphemous #29), in comparison to some other singers. Among the highlights: She said that Mariah Carey is at #5 because of payola, that Mary J. Blige (#25) messed up her rendition of “Sweet Thing,” and that Joan Baez (#189) couldn’t sing (but can write). Also, when the hosts mentioned that Adele was #22, she simply said, “Ok, I quit.”

RELATED: Shock, Chaka Khan! So…Did Mary J. Blige Really ‘F**k Up’ “Sweet Thing”?

Well, Chaka has since apologized for the harshness of her comments in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday (Mar. 5).

In part, she writes, “Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait. As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.”

She continues, “It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize. Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change … and change begins within the heart.”

You can check out her full statement below:

Chaka Khan Apologizes For Comments on “Greatest Singers” List was originally published on foxync.com