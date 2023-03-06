Chaka Khan Apologizes For Comments on “Greatest Singers” List

Legendary singer Chaka Khan has apologized for her comments on a recent podcast, blasting Rolling Stone’s list of the “200 Greatest Singers of All Time.”
If you missed it, the “Queen of Funk” recently appeared on the Los Angeles Times’ The Originals podcast. In short, she didn’t take too kindly her placement on the list (a blasphemous #29), in comparison to some other singers. Among the highlights: She said that Mariah Carey is at #5 because of payola, that Mary J. Blige (#25) messed up her rendition of “Sweet Thing,” and that Joan Baez (#189) couldn’t sing (but can write). Also, when the hosts mentioned that Adele was #22, she simply said, “Ok, I quit.”
Well, Chaka has since apologized for the harshness of her comments in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday (Mar. 5).
In part, she writes, “Recently, I was asked about a list of the ‘greatest singers of all time’ and instead of questioning the need for such a list, I was pitted against other artists and I took the bait. As artists, we are unfairly put into ‘boxes,’ ‘categories’ or on ‘lists.’ Being an artist or musician is not a competition. It’s a gift, for which I am truly grateful.”
She continues, “It was not my intention to cause pain or upset anyone. To anyone that felt this way, I sincerely apologize. Empowering all artists is most important because we truly are the architects of change … and change begins within the heart.”
You can check out her full statement below:
