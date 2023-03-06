Isaiah Washington Is Retiring From Acting… Unless You Help Fund His Next Project

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

Actor Isaiah Washington, well known for his role as Dr. Preston Burke on Grey’s Anatomy is calling it quits.

Not just from his role in the medical drama but from the acting world as a whole.

Washington took to Twitter Friday to reveal the news and bid a bittersweet goodbye.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twitter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won,” he wrote.

“I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic.”

He then hinted at how he’ll be spending his free time going forward and what he has in the works before he officially bows out of the acting game.

“I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years. It looks like CORSICANA #CorsicanaMovie may be the last time you see me as an Actor born here in America. Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!”

Corsicana is a movie that Washington directed and starred in that follows a former slave-turned U.S. marshal that tails a gang of killers into the oil-rich town of Corsicana, Texas. The movie was released in August 2022 and has an IMDb rating of 7.6 and 79% on Rotten Tomatoes with streaming on Prime Video.

In several other tweets, Washington also revealed that he’d be writing his second book, TAMING THE BEAST: My Hollywood Stories and Strategies.

But Washington added a caveat– he could return to acting if the public funded his latest project.

“[It] became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years. So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post?” he added.

“It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma.”

Isaiah Washington Is Retiring From Acting… Unless You Help Fund His Next Project was originally published on cassiuslife.com