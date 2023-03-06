Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lionel Richie are coming to Baltimore this summer!

Richie’s “Sing A Song All Night Long” arena tour will stop at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena on Aug.19.

Tickets go on presale to Citi cardmembers on Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the general sale is will start on Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.

Below are the dates

Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

For more information on tickets, click here.

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘Sing A Song All Night Long’ Tour was originally published on magicbaltimore.com