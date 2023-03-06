Janelle Monae Is A Golden Goddess At The American Black Film Festival Honors

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Janelle Monae is in her bad-b*tch era, and it shows. The singer and actress was put under the microscope not too long ago because of her black and white style motif. Fans began to notice Monae embracing sexier red-carpet looks with a hint of color, and they were impressed. Truth be told, the artist always oozed sex appeal, even in a three-piece black and white suit.

Monae took her responsibility as a style chameleon and icon seriously at the 5th annual American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration of Excellence in Hollywood.

The I Like That singer looked radiant in a black and gold Gaurav Gupta mini dress. The frock featured cutout detailing on the torso and an elaborate single-shoulder sleeve that started from the waistline and traveled over the bust to the back of the dress.

Monae opted for a classic soft glam look and pulled her hair back into a flawless top-knot bun. She went for minimal accessories, which kept the focus on her jaw-dropping dress. We stan!

The Glass Onion actress has a robust and diverse fashion range. She can be fully covered or wear a sexy cocktail dress and still look amazing. We love that she’s always true to herself no matter what she puts on. What do you think?

Janelle Monae Is A Golden Goddess At The American Black Film Festival Honors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com