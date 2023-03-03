Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Keisha Lance Bottoms Explains Biden’s First Selma Bridge Crossing As President

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

For many across America, the events that transpired in Selma, Alabama on March 7, 1965 — known today commemoratively as “Bloody Sunday” — will forever be burned in the minds of those who understand the fight for equality hasn’t been an easy one for African Americans.

58 years later, that mission to honor the over 525 Black people who gathered at Browns Chapel in the name of equal voting rights will continue on to prove their actions weren’t in vain. This weekend’s festivities will also see another supporter in attendance: President Joe Biden.

Although her time as White House senior advisor has officially come to an end just a few days ago — she’ll be succeeded by Stephen K. Benjamin next month — Keisha Lance Bottoms was still able to do one last act of good biz by stopping by to see Sybil Wilkes for a virtual conversation about Biden’s attendance at the 2023 Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee. According to his planned agenda, President Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge to discuss the importance of commemorating Bloody Sunday while also driving home the overall message of not erasing history.

Get the full scoop from Keisha Lance Bottoms below on this special edition of “What You Need To Know”:

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Keisha Lance Bottoms Explains Biden’s First Selma Bridge Crossing As President was originally published on blackamericaweb.com