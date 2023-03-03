Chris Brown Throws Fan’s Phone Into The Crowd For Filming While On Stage

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Chris Brown has just given his critics another reason to call him out. He recently threw a fan’s phone after bringing her on stage.

As spotted on Page Six the Virginia Beach, Virginia native is currently on tour to support his most recent album Breezy. During his stop in Berlin, Germany he invited a lucky fan on stage for a very intimate performance of “Take You Down.” While it is safe to say she was the envy of every other female in the house, the woman didn’t seem to be truly living in the moment. She soon pulled out her phone to record the moment. But Chris Brown politely took the phone out of her hands and sat it on her lap so she can enjoy the once in a lifetime experience.

But as Chris Brown started to dance around her, she grabbed the device yet again and that’s when things went left. He then took her phone and threw it into the arena which caused the crowd to go wild. The unidentified woman seemed to be turned off by his reaction when she threw her hands up in the air in a sign of frustration. At that moment, the lights were shut off and she was escorted away from the stage.

Luckily, she received her phone back. But there is no telling if it was damaged or not. As expected, the incident was caught on film, and the clip quickly went viral. While his fans defended Brown saying that the gesture of the private dance went unappreciated, others claimed that the move was totally uncalled for.

You can see the footage below.

