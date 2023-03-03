Tyre Nichols May Have A Skate Park Named In His Honor In Sacramento

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Tyre Nichols, the young motorist who died after he was brutally beaten by five Memphis police officers, may be honored with his very own skate park in Sacramento, California.

Shortly after the 29-year-old father of one passed away Jan. 10, his mother and father RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, recalled heartwarming memories of their son’s passion for the arts and skateboarding. Now, officials at the City of Sacramento’s Parks and Community Enrichment Commission, are working together to commemorate Nichols’ life and legacy with a skateboard park that would be named in his honor.

According to ABC News, officials from the commission are currently voting to see if they can rename the skate park located at Regency Park after the late Fed Ex-worker.

“I would love to see if we can maybe refresh that area and add some features, you know, in honor of Tyre, and many of the kids that I see out there,” said Sacramento City Councilwoman Lisa Kaplan, according to the outlet.

Planning is still in the beginning stages

On March 2, commission members unanimously voted to send the naming plans to City Council for approval. Currently, planning is still in the beginning stages. If approved, the skate park would also include a bronze plaque that would honor Nichols.

“Tyre Nichols has a strong connection to the skate park at Regency Park and spent numerous hours of his youth skating and building friendships there,” the Commission’s plan states. “The tragedy of his death has elevated his name to national significance and as such underscores his connection and contribution to Sacramento, the community of North Natomas and Regency Park.”

Officials hope to throw a dedication ceremony with Nichols’ family in June, just in time for what would have been the beloved skater’s 30th birthday. The proposed budget for the Tyre Nichols Skate Park is $20,000, the outlet noted.

The post Tyre Nichols May Have A Skate Park Named In His Honor In Sacramento appeared first on NewsOne.

Tyre Nichols May Have A Skate Park Named In His Honor In Sacramento was originally published on newsone.com