Kerry Washington’s style is simply everything!

The actress was spotted in Marie Claire Magazine this week and as usual, she didn’t come to play! The stunning actress took to Instagram to share a few photos of herself from her magazine shoot, and it’s safe to say that she’s breathtaking!

In the social media post, the beauty looked radiant as she modeled her various looks to perfection. In one photo she wore a power suit and in others, she tried on different monochromatic looks including oversized slacks, a mock neck shirt and a tube dress, each of which looked stunning on her.

The fashionable designer looks emphasized Kerry’s every move in the photos and she accessorized the classy looks with dainty jewelry and donned a nude lip that matched the looks perfectly. As for her hair, she wore her brown locs in a slicked back, curly pony tail show off her natural locs and her gorgeous face as she was all smiles for her magazine shoot.

The actress took to Instagram to show off her effortless looks in the fun and flirty post and gave us fashion goals in the process.

Check out the fashionable looks below.

If there’s one thing we love about Kerry, it’s that she never disappoints when it comes to style and she’s going to make sure she has fun while doing it!

Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s most recent looks? Did she nail it?

Kerry Washington Is A Stunner In Latest Instagram Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com