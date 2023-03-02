Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Off White

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Lori Harvey was spotted out on the scene at the Off White fashion show giving us fashion envy once again in a super cute look from the brand that we’re absolutely swooning over!

For her latest fashionable ensemble, the starlet stepped out for the designer show and gave us fashion goals when she strutted her stuff in a stunning blue and white Off White sweater dress. The cardigan like look was perfect on the starlet as she made her appearance at the show. The dress featured blue and white designs throughout and a deep v neckline with a thick blue collar.

Styled by her longtime stylist, Elly, Lori paired the designer ensemble with a white peep toe heels while accessorizing the look with black sunnies which added a cool factor to the already stunning fit. She wore minimal jewelry with this look, only rocking stud earrings in her ears. And as for her hair, she wore her cheek length locs in a slicked back bun and was spotted serving face during her night out and of course giving us a fashionable slay.

The social media influencer shared her look on her Instagram page, captioning the photo dump, “Incredible show @ibkamara @off____white !!! Thank you for having me ”

Check it out below.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

Lori Harvey Gives Us Style Goals In Off White was originally published on hellobeautiful.com