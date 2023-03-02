Kanye West Spotted With New Wife Bianca Censori In Cali

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

For the past few weeks, Kanye West has been on his best behavior as he’s been MIA from social media and the public eye. It could be the result of being happily married to Bianca Censori.

According to Page Six, the controversial artist was recently seen with his new wifey out and about in Carasau Cafe in Culver City, Calif. this past Tuesday (Feb. 28). The newlyweds couldn’t seem happier. Strolling to dinner in matching all-black attire, Censori and Kanye were all smiles as photographers captured every second they could of their dinner date.

The couple — who said “I do” during a non-legal ceremony in January — twinned in their typical all-black outfits for the low-key date night.

The Yeezy employee proved to be Ye’s new muse in a turtleneck vest with a sheer long-sleeve shirt underneath, booty shorts over sheer tights and knee-high heeled boots.

While Censori, 27, ditched her purse for the night, she was photographed carrying an iPad into the quaint cafe.

For a while now, Kanye West has been out and about spewing antisemitic rhetoric and far-right propaganda that caused him to lose his partnerships with adidas, Balenciaga and The Gap. The splits caused Kanye to go from billionaire status back to a simple millionaire out on these streets.

Though adidas says they have recalled half a billion worth of Yeezy’s and have them in storage with no clear plans on what to do with them, rumors have it that adidas and Kanye are hammering out a deal to move the remainder of the product before completely cutting ties with him (again). Whether that’s true remains to be seen.

But for now, it seems like Ye is simply enjoying time with his wife and keeping his nose clean from anymore controversial statements that would land him in more hot water. Can’t be mad at that.

Do y’all think Kanye has cleaned up his act or is he just holding back until the next controversial outburst? Let us know in the comments section below.

