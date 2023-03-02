British Vogue Shares Adorable BTS Of Rihanna’s March Cover Shoot

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their precious son looked beautiful on the cover of British Vogue‘s March issue and now they are sharing some adorable BTS footage of the shoot.

Twitter has been swooning and we understand why.

Check out the adorable video below:

In the British Vogue March issue, Rihanna talks about her journey as a mother. She’s in love with her new life and doesn’t recall her world before her son. “You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter,” remarked the singer.

Rihanna and A$AP are in love with their baby boy and are currently gearing up for the second child’s arrival. When asked if the “Umbrella” singer wants more, she says yes, but that it’s ultimately up to the Divine. “I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” stated Rihanna.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS..

The post British Vogue Shares Adorable BTS Of Rihanna’s March Cover Shoot appeared first on 92 Q.

British Vogue Shares Adorable BTS Of Rihanna’s March Cover Shoot was originally published on 92q.com