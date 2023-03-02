Jussie Smollett’s Hate Crime Hoax Explored In Upcoming Documentary

Rickey Smiley is the host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" and CEO of Breakwind Entertainment. He is known for having made millions laugh for over 27 years. As a celebrated comedian, television host and top-rated nationally-syndicated radio personality, Rickey has earned a reputation for delivering to audiences both on and off stage. With the distinct ability to take everyday observations and turn them into comedic gold, Rickey is one of the few “clean” comics amongst the upper echelon of contemporary comedians. At any given performance, audiences are treated to such original characters as Bernice Jenkins, Lil’ Daryl, Joe Willie and Beauford. In addition, his comedy shows often include a live band, which he often accompanies (he is an accomplished pianist and organist). Rickey has recorded eight best-selling albums, including iTunes #1 best-selling comedy album, “Rickey Smiley: Prank Calls Number 6.” Smiley has hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View,” and has appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club,” HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Snaps.” In addition to being featured on "Dish Nation," his nationally syndicated morning radio show can be heard in over 50 markets. Rickey hails from Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from Woodlawn High School and went on to attend college at Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama. Rickey joined forces with Radio One-owned television network, TV One as the star, executive producer and namesake of his own top rated docu-series, “Rickey Smiley For Real.” In its fifth season now, the amusing series features the balancing act of a working radio host, comedian, business mogul, and philanthropist with the joys and pains of being a single father. Continuing to grow his fan base Rickey’s arresting natural talent is best demonstrated in his major feature film roles in urban classics including “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next,” along with his most recent starring turn in the hit romantic comedy “Baggage Claim.” Life off-stage, Rickey is dedicated to empowering and enriching the communities in which he serves daily. This performer has a heart of gold reflected in his burning commitment and ongoing desire to champion underserved communities through The Rickey Smiley Foundation. A non-profit organization founded to help serve underserved communities. Rickey also is an esteemed and honored member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Kappa Kappa Psi National Band fraternity. He is the proud father of six children. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Smiley's first book in the fall of 2017 entitled "STAND BY YOUR TRUTH: And Then Run for Your Life," which is already expected to be a best seller.

The Jussie Smollett hoax is finally getting the documentary treatment.

According to Deadline Fox Nation will revisit Smollett’s hoax attack in a new five-part docuseries titled, Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax.

The documentary will be released March 13 and feature exclusive interviews with the brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who played the attackers in the faked hate crime against Smollett. This marks the first time the Osundairo brothers have spoken publicly about the bizarre plan.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture, and politics,” said John Finley, the streaming platform’s Executive Vice President. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

In January 2019, Smollett alleges that he was attacked in Chicago while on his walk home from buying a Subway sandwich. He said that two men shouted, “this is MAGA country,” before beating him up and putting a noose around his neck.

After the police were contacted, the CPD did a thorough investigation and uncovered that it was all a faked assault and hate crime and that Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers to commit it.

The Empire actor was found guilty of six felony disorderly conduct counts, one for each time he was accused of lying to police. He was ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution and serve 150 days in jail for his crime. However, he was released after just a week, pending his appeal.

Smollett, however has maintained that he’s innocent and told Sway in the Morning last year how he feels about people accusing him of faking the crime.

“If I had done something like this, it would mean that I stuck my fist in the pain of Black Americans in this country for over 400 years,” he said. “We’re not even talking about in Africa because that’s an even deeper, larger conversation. It would mean that I stuck my fist in the fears of the LGBTQ community all over the world. I’m not that motherf–cker. Never have been, don’t need to be, didn’t need to have a … rise in his career. I was on the up-and-up.”

