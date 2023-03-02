Watch: Disney Reveals Official Trailer For New Series ‘Saturdays’ Starring Danielle Jalade, Golden Brooks & Omar Gooding

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Saturday is arguably the best day of the weekend and this new show celebrates this day exclusively. Disney Channel revealed its new series “Saturdays” executive produced by Marsai Martin and created by “Girlfriends” and Roll Bounce’s Norman Vance Jr. The new series stars Danielle Jalade, Golden Brooks and Omar Gooding. Watch the trailer ahead of its release and check out cast photos inside.

Disney Brfanded Television shared the trailer and key art for its new Disney Channel series “Saturdays,” which debuts on Friday, March 24. The series follows teen Paris Johnson (Jalade) and her roller-skate crew, the We-B-Girlz, on their quest to becoming Goldens, the best skaters at the Saturdays Roller Palace.

The Disney Channel series is a single-cam coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week – Saturday! “Saturdays” is centered around 14-year-old Paris and her best friends, Simone (Daria Johns) and Ari (Peyton Basnight), who hone their roller-skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet.

Other notable cast members include “Girlfriends” star Golden Brooks as Deb Johnson, Barbershop and “Smart Guy” star Omar Gooding as Cal Johnson, Jermaine Harris as London Johnson, and Tim Johnson Jr. as Derek “D Rok.”

Additional executive producers are Carol Martin and Nicole Dow for Genius Entertainment.

See cast photos and key art below:

The first two episodes will premiere on Disney Channel on March 24. Episodes one through six will be available the next day on Disney+.

Watch the trailer below:

