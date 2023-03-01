Quinta Brunson Slays In A Sergio Hudson Gown

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Quinta Brunson just made an appearance at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event earlier today and was sure to give us style goals in a stunning Sergio Hudson ensemble that we love!

For her appearance, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. Styled by her usual stylist, Byron Javar, the Abbot Elementary star wore the animal print maxi dress while showing off her effortless style to the annual event.

Quinta looked like an absolute dream in the curve hugging dress that featured sparkles throughout. The starlet paired the designer look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and matching heels which were covered by the dress’s train. As for her hair, the beauty rocked her black locs in a slicked-back, high ponytail and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

Check out the stunning look on the entertainer below.

Per usual, Quinta and Bryon just don’t miss when it comes to serving LEWKS because once again, we’re just loving this ensemble on the actress!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta’s latest look for the Billboard event? Did she nail it?

Quinta Brunson Slays In A Sergio Hudson Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com