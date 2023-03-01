Philadelphia Teen Goes Viral Reacting to Morehouse Acceptance Letter

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A High School student is going viral on social media for his reaction to a letter from one of his top choice schools. Amir Staten, a Senior at Friends high school, has been accepted to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga.

Staten got an email from Morehouse admissions as he was driving with his mother to her. “I’m like ‘mom I just got an email!’ she’s like ‘open it, what are you waiting for?’ Staten said. “I opened the email the rain — it says ‘Congratulations, you just got into Morehouse!

He was recorded by his mother, Karlynne Staten running up and down the street filled with joy!

“Let me record him so I can show the family him acting crazy in streets like this they aren’t going to believe it,” Karlynne Staten said. She shared the story on her instagram with no idea how much attention she would get. This story has caught national attraction and has coined the hashtag #Blackboyjoy.

“It’s cool to pick up a book, it’s cool to get a degree,” Staten explained. “You don’t have to be involved in the streets.”

Staten plans to study Sociology at Morehouse. You can support his cause by donating to his GoFundMe college fund here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amirs-road-to-morehouse-college

Philadelphia Teen Goes Viral Reacting to Morehouse Acceptance Letter was originally published on rnbphilly.com