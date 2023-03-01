Juvenile Teams With Urban South Brewery To Launch Juvie Juice

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Today (March 1), Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, announces the launch of a collaboration with rapper and New Orleans native, Terius Gray, better known as Juvenile to create a delicious new beverage: Juvie Juice, a hard version of a half lemonade, half iced tea. Juvenile worked closely with the brewing team to develop Juvie Juice.

“We are really excited about our collaboration with Juvenile. Juvie Juice is inspired by his favorite drink, an Arnold Palmer,” said Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery. “This is also the brewery’s first time releasing a hard iced tea, and we are excited about how the formula turned out!”

“Juvie Juice came out so good that everyone is gonna want it in their life!!” said Juvenile. “Urban South did their thing and it’s extra special for me because the brewery is a few blocks from where I grew up on Market Street. It’s gonna be a hot summer so get yourself a cold Juvie Juice and drink responsibly because too many Juvie Juices will have you moving in Slow Motion!”

Juvie Juice is 5% ABV, available in 12 oz and 19.2 oz cans. It’s now available at Urban South’s taproom, online for pick up at the taproom, and in restaurants and grocery stores across New Orleans. Fans can also sip this sweet collab on Juvie Tuesdays, a weekly event hosted by Juvenile at a local club in New Orleans.

To celebrate the launch of Juvie Juice, Juvenile autographed dozens of can labels on the production line at Urban South Brewery before they were distributed to market. Customers who post a photo of their autographed Juvie Juice and tag Urban South Brewery may bring the can to the taproom to receive a variety of prizes.

Congrats to Juvenile on his lit new endeavor!

