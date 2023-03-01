Fenty Swim? Rihanna Files A Trademark That Indicates A New Swimwear Line

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It looks like Bajan Billionaire Rihanna Fenty might be expanding her growing empire to include swimwear. A new 1(b) intent-to-use trademark application was filed for “RIRI” in class 009 and 025 to be used for sunglasses & swimwear. The motion includes swimwear, coats, neckwear, belts, and shoes.

The award-winning entertainer has been growing her empire for years. From Fenty Beauty to Savage X Fenty to the rumored Fenty Hair, the entrepreneur is on the road to dominating the beauty and fashion industries.

Rihanna made waves with her color-inclusive beauty line and her size-inclusive intimates line. She was the first to offer a diversity that reached all shades, all sizes, and all backgrounds. Whether you had a disability, were nine months pregnant (like model Slick Woods), or had a complexion on opposite ends of the skin spectrum, Rihanna made you feel seen and heard. With a formula that includes diversity and inclusion to that extent, a new swimwear collection will be successful.

Rihanna started 2023 with a bag. After a very long performance hiatus, the starlet bodied her Super Bowl performance, while announcing she is pregnant with her second child. As the world recovered from the news, she let us know she will also take the stage of the 2023 Oscars to perform her emotionally charge ballad, “Lift Me Up.”

There’s no telling if new music is over yonder, but we will get a few performances, new products, and a baby!

Fenty Swim? Rihanna Files A Trademark That Indicates A New Swimwear Line was originally published on hellobeautiful.com