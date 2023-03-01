Zendaya Getting $1 Million Per Euphoria Episode Now

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Making a debut on June 16th, 2019, Euphoria has two seasons both of which feature amazing music, cinematography, and storytelling that often leaves young adults on the edge of their seats. HBO’s Euphoria placed Zendaya in the lead role playing ‘Rue’, a 17-year-old high school addict who deals with social anxieties, drug abuse, sexuality, and family issues. Zendaya has come a long way since her most famous debut to the world in Disney Channels: Shake It Up. She became Spiderman’s girl, played in several comedy, romance, and action blockbusters, and not only excelled in the film world, but the TV world as well. Recently, it has been reported that Zendaya has renegotiated her contract for $1 million an episode.

“Anyone who has loved Rue, or feels like a Rue, I want you to know that I’m so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her.” She stated at the 74th Emmy Awards after winning Lead Actress. Zendaya’s star performance as Rue is one of the reasons Euphoria blew up, so it’s not surprising she’s bringing home the big bucks.

Interviewing with Variety in February 2022, Eric Dane who plays the father of Nate, “Cal Jacobs” stated that shooting for Season 3 could have started in November 2022. You can currently catch Euphoria on Hulu and HBO.

Zendaya Getting $1 Million Per Euphoria Episode Now was originally published on wtlcfm.com