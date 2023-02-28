Kevin Garnett’s Launching His Own Global Streaming Channel, VEEM.TV

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Kevin Garnett‘s post-NBA career continues to flourish.

With the success of a second career as a sports personality, the 15-time All-Star is taking the next step by launching his own global channel, VEEM.TV

Garnett’s Hollywood-based production company, The Content Cartel Studios, will connect with TV firm Ronin Media Networks for a black-owned conglomerate.

According to Deadline, the network will launch in the second quarter of 2023 and house content around sports, entertainment, Black culture, education, lifestyle, true stories, comedy and drama.

Out of the gate, the programming will be available in 85 million homes with a strong focus on diversity, equality and inclusion.

As a former player and current content creator and consumer, Kevin Garnett knows the quality of content he wants to bring to viewers and plans to bring some of his old Boston Celtic buddies along for the ride.

“Our our goal is to offer viewers a new and diverse platform for entertainment,” said Garnett. “Our mission is to create a network that is powered by original content and world-class talent, which will include some of my best friends like Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, HaHa Davis and many others. We will be focusing on real people, with real talent sharing real stories that are authentic, and representative of all communities.”

VEEM.TV has 500 titles in the canon and plans to donate proceeds to nonprofits– including KG’s Anything Is Possible Foundation.

KG is currently the host of KG: Certified, a weekly series on Showtime where the NBA Hall of Famer is joined by professional athletes to talk about their careers and current happenings around the leagues.

The 2004 NBA MVP also worked with Simon & Schuster in February 2021 to publish his autobiography KG: A to Z: An Uncensored Encyclopedia of Life, Basketball, and Everything in Between.

Kevin Garnett’s Launching His Own Global Streaming Channel, VEEM.TV was originally published on cassiuslife.com