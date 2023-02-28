‘Bel-Air’ Exclusive: Carlton Has Faced A Lot Of Challenges — But This One Comes With Great Rewards

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Did you catch the premiere of Season 2 of Bel-Air last week?

If you’re anything like us you’re already chomping at the bit for a new episode of Bel-Air to hit Peacock this week. The good news is that we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the second episode for you right now!

Carlton Reveals His Princeton Plans On ‘Bel-Air’

In the clip below we see Lisa (Simone Joy Jones) catching up with Carlton (Olly Sholotan) in the hallway between classes. Lisa questions whether Carlton aced their calculus test and he confirms her suspicions. As she’s telling him how she studied super hard for the exam and only got a B+, Carlton reaches to pull a flyer off his locker notifying students about their school’s Founders Award. Lisa immediately encourages Carlton to go for the Founder’s Award, but he reminds her that it requires being nominated and winning support from both students, faculty and alumni — something that he believes has prevented any Black students from winning the prize in the past. Lisa tries to convince Carlton that he could definitely win the award and an easy pass to the Ivy League. When he asks why she doesn’t want it for herself, she reveals she’s planning to continue her family’s tradition by attending Howard University. Meanwhile, Carlton has his sights set on the Ivy League — Princeton University to be precise.

Check out the clip below:

Do you think Season 2 might finally be Carlton’s time to shine? Is Princeton in his future? We thought it was dope that the ‘Bel-Air’ creators had Lisa mention her family ties to Howard. It’s incredible how many Black families have strong HBCU legacies like hers!

When did you know where you wanted to go to college? Have you ever applied for something with no expectation of winning?

Catch an all-new episode of Bel-Air this Thursday on Peacock.

‘Bel-Air’ Exclusive: Carlton Has Faced A Lot Of Challenges — But This One Comes With Great Rewards was originally published on globalgrind.com