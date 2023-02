Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

A white man is accused of threatening a Black family in Vegas, which lead to a racially-motivated fight that left the suspect stabbed. The white man now faces several hate-related crimes, including a threat to kill Black people in a mass shooting.

Hunter Holman, 27, was arrested Feb. 23 after an investigation found he had been threatening Black people in Vegas.

According to News Now, on July 9 Metro police responded to a reported stabbing a few blocks from the Las Vegas Strip. A witness told police he saw the man identified as Holman driving a car on Harmon Avenue and yelling “racial slurs to a group of Black people” walking on the sidewalk. Holman was arrested and charged with assault with the use of a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred toward the victim.

As investigators continued their inquiry into Holman, the things they found got more and more disturbing by the day. This month, police in Arkansas informed Metro police that Holman was accused of allegedly threatening Black people with an AR-15 at a fitness center in Little Rock.

Investigators also believe Holman allegedly made several racially motivated threats in Las Vegas since at least last summer. In June 2022, Holman made threats to a former employer, using a racial slur and threats of death, and in July Holman was stabbed after his racist attack on a Black family didn’t go as planned. When he was arrested July 29, he denied using racial slurs, saying “he was having a bad day,” according to reports.

Just this month, police alleged that Holman called a hotel and threatened to kill a person with his rifle. Holman called the employee names and said he was “the grand master.”

Investigators also found another hotel in the Vegas area where Holman stayed and terrorized the folks he came across. According to documents, an employee at the hotel told police Holman left a goat head in the freezer with an “extensive collection of knives.” The employee also revealed to police that Holman invited him to join his group because “he is the king of the KKK.”

“Based on Holman’s course of conduct, it is apparent he displayed hate/bias toward people of color, specifically Black subjects, and has demonstrated the ability to carry violence against them demonstrated by his attack in July 2022,” said detectives in their report.

According to News Now, Holman has paid his bond and was released from custody as he awaits trial.

