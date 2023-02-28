We’ve been celebrating and recognizing the beauty of our black skin all month long! Now, as we conclude Black History Month 2023, we’ll take it back to day one with our brief yet fun, history of club and house music.
From the onset of the early 80s until the late 2010s, the sound of this music has been so impactful to the culture of many urban areas in cities along the East Coast and Mid West. For many, it was an escape from the problems and hardships plaguing their hometown and daily lives.
But, as we dance into another season of spring, here is a little taste of the party for all of us who enjoy it or just need some good old fashion turn-up. Happy Black History Month everyone!
Check out the playlist below:
Black History Month Playlist! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
