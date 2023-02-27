50 Cent Makes $165,000 Purchase At Houston Rodeo Wine Auction

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

It’s no secret that 50 Cent has major love for H-Town. After recently making Houston home, he’s already spearheaded charity events, served as Grand Marshall at the city’s popular Thanksgiving Day Parade and even held a week of concerts, parties and celeb basketball games during his time here.

Most recently, the entertainment mogul took part in The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s International Wine Competition. The highly-acclaimed event featured 3,071 entries from 18 countries, including Argentina, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, South Africa and Spain.

The 2023 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve was purchased by Sire Spirits, 50 Cent Jackson for $165,000.

The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner was held at NRG Center Sunday (Feb 17). Enthusiastic supporters gathered for the annual event, where winning wines from the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition were auctioned.

The 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition Grand Champion Best of Show sold for a Rodeo record $325,000. Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV, was purchased by J. Alan Kent Development – Julie and Alan Kent, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Andrea and Bruce Bryant, and John M. Cotterell.

Check out 50’s interview with 97.9 The Box about his move to Houston below.

