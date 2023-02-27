[VIDEO] Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dave East & More Salute Nas on Headlining Madison Square Garden

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Hip-Hop icon Nas has hit many milestones in his day, but his recent show at Madison Square Garden is truly a full-circle moment. Aside from being an entertainment mecca in The Big Apple, MSG is right across the street from where the rapper’s late mother used to work at the post office years ago.

Check out his fellow NY artists’ video salute below:

A veteran of the game, Nas’ storied rise as a solo artist is marked by one of the most celebrated rap debuts of all time with Illmatic, classic radio cuts like “If I Ruled the World (Imagine That),” and a highly-publicized feud with Jay-Z. Throughout this decades-long career, he continues to be cited as one of the most celebration Hip-Hop artists of all time.

More recently, the Queens native caught a second-wave of critical acclaim via his work with Hit-Boy. In 2021, the pair’s first music project, King’s Disease, won Nas his first Grammy for Best Rap Album at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Since then, the pair have collaborated on two more King’s Disease albums in addition to Magic, released on December 24th.

[VIDEO] Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Dave East & More Salute Nas on Headlining Madison Square Garden was originally published on theboxhouston.com