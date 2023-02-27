Apple TV+ Unveils ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Trailer

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Everything they say about Ted Lasso is true. On Monday (Feb. 27), Apple TV+ shared the trailer for the Emmy Award-winning show’s highly-anticipated third season.

Ted Lasso won Best Comedy Series Emmy’s for its first and second seasons, and season 3 is set to premiere its first episode on March 15, with news episodes (12 in total) every Wednesday.

It sounds like Season 3 is going to be another emotional roller coaster (in the best of ways) as college football coach turned soccer coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) leads the Richmond Greyhounds FC.

In the 12-episode third season of “Ted Lasso,” the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the “wonder kid,” has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

A global hit, Ted Lasso gets props for its exuberant optimism, a dynamic cast and characters you can’t help but root for. Also, Coach Lasso has been sporting a mean shoe game rocking some dope Nike trainers and Air Jordan.

No spoilers, but will be waiting on Nate to get his proper comeuppance all season. Just saying.

The post Apple TV+ Unveils ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Apple TV+ Unveils ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com