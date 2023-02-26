Savannah James Gives Us Style Goals In Dolce And Gabbana

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in Milan donning a Dolce and Gabbana fit that was everything. For her trendy ensemble, the beaut wore a curve hugging, all black lace look from the fashion house for the brand’s fashion show in Italy. She paired the look with black lace up boots and carried a matching black handbag that was tiny and square-shaped. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs straight down and parted over to the side to frame the sides of her face while accessorizing the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a necklace and a few rings to set the outfit off.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning photo dump of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay for the fashion show over the weekend. In the photos, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 80 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

“CHECKMATE

@mrs_savannahrj wearing full ss23 @dolcegabbana for their fw23 presentation. set the bar then break it. (SWIPE) for the campaign. mua: @patmcgrathreal | hair: @iamhairbyhe #iCONtips #savannahjames #milanfashionweek #style #fashion #explorepage #explore : @svenja.ava” the caption read.

